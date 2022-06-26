Environment Ministry: Not All CoFoE Results Can Be Implemented in Reality

Bratislava, June 25 (TASR) – The Environment Ministry sees the results of the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE) as very positive, especially in the field of biodiversity protection and reduction of environmental pollution, however, not all proposals can be implemented in reality, TASR was told by the ministry’s press department.



The conference also set out goals for which the state doesn’t currently have sufficient capacity.

Some of the proposals raised at the conference have already been implemented. The Environment Ministry maintains that it’s working on other goals, such as stricter biodiversity protection and stopping deforestation, noting that some other goals are time-consuming and costly.

“CoFoE enabled greater public participation in setting goals for the European Union, which we see as strengthening the democratic principles upheld by the EU,” said the ministry, adding that the EU is also active in tackling climate change and environment issues. According to the ministry, the EU is becoming a world leader in the fight against climate change.