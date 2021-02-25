Former PG Dobroslav Trnka Ineligible for Entry into United States

Washington/Bratislava, February 25 (TASR) – The US Department of State on Thursday banned former Slovak prosecutor-general Dobroslav Trnka and his son Jakub from entering the United States, the reason being their involvement in significant corruption, according to the website of the US State Department.



The ban on entry for Trnka was decided directly by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was appointed by new President Joe Biden. He explained his decision with credible information indicating that Trnka had been involved in significant corruption.

“In his official capacity as the prosecutor-general of Slovakia, Trnka was involved in corrupt acts that undermined the rule of law and the Slovak public’s faith in their government’s democratic institutions, officials, and public processes,” reads Blinken’s statement.

Blinken stressed that the decision in question had been issued solely on the basis of the US Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programmes Appropriations Act. This step does not seek to prejudge or influence ongoing or future Slovak legal proceedings involving Trnka. Foreign officials and their family members who are publicly designated by the US Secretary of State as directly or indirectly involved in corruption lose their right to enter the United States.

In addition to the designation of former prosecutor-general Trnka, the state secretary also publicly designated his son, Jakub Trnka.

Blinken stressed that this designation reaffirms U.S. commitment to combating corruption in Slovakia. The United States continues to stand with the people of Slovakia in their fight against corruption. According to him, the US State Department will continue to use these authorities to promote accountability for corrupt actors in this region and globally.