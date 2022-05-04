Gov’t: Slovakia to Purchase Medicines and Medical Aids Worth €1.4 mn for Ukraine

Bratislava, May 4 (TASR) – Slovakia will purchase medicines and medical devices amounting to €1.4 million as part of the humanitarian aid for Ukraine, with the Government approving this at its regular session on Wednesday.

The purchase will be covered by unspent funds originally intended for the Finance Ministry’s development cooperation in previous years.

The Slovak Health Ministry will oversee the purchase of antibiotics, corticosteroids, analgesics, cytostatics and medicines for joint and muscle pain and for treating bone diseases for Ukraine.

Requests for donations of medicines and medical devices were sent to the Slovak Health Ministry by representatives of public administration and health-care providers in Ukraine.

“Ukraine’s requests for humanitarian aid are coordinated by a common procedure within EU member states,” said the ministry.