Heger: Slovak-German Relations are Friendly, Open and Correct

Bratislava, September 3 (TASR) – Relations between Slovakia and Germany are friendly, open and correct, Premier Eduard Heger (OLaNO) posted on a social network after meeting German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Government Office on Friday.

“We concurred that it would be a pity not to deepen our bilateral cooperation,” said the Slovak premier. It was interesting to hear the German president’s opinions on the situation in Afghanistan as well, as he has extensive experience in foreign relations and security issues, added Heger.

Slovak President Zuzana Caputova welcomed Steinmeier at the Presidential Palace on Thursday (September 2).