Heger: Slovakia to Press for Ukraine to Become EU Member as Soon as Possible

Bratislava, April 9 (TASR) – Slovakia will press hard for Ukraine to become a member of the European Union and gain a candidate status as soon as possible, Slovak Premier Eduard Heger (OLaNO) said following his return from Ukraine on Saturday, adding that the Government is also offering its reform team.

According to the prime minister, Slovakia is ready to help Ukraine also with the repair of military equipment, as well as with wheat exports by rail.

“Ukraine needs every single ally and help from the democratic world. I expressed our support to Ukrainians in Kiev, as we realize that they are also fighting for us and our values, for democracy and freedom,” stated Heger.

According to him, it is important for Slovakia to have stable and prosperous neighbours, however, Ukraine is not in such a situation at the moment. “It is crucial for us that Ukraine wins the war and becomes our stable and prosperous neighbour,” noted Heger. He believes that people in eastern Slovakia will then be doing better and wont’have to commute to work.

Heger also commented on the provision of the S-300 air-defence system to Ukraine. He thinks that with this gift, Ukrainians have gained an ‘umbrella’ that will save many innocent lives. The prime minister has rejected the opposition’s criticism in this regard. According to him, parliamentary Smer-SD party leader Robert Fico and extra-parliamentary Voice-SD party leader Peter Pellegrini act against Slovakia’s interests and toady to Russia. “They behave like Russian agents,” stated Heger, inviting the two politicians to visit Ukraine to see the war consequences.

The premier declared that Slovakia hasn’t endangered its security by giving the S-300 system to Ukraine. “Slovakia is currently more safe than ever before in terms of defence and security,” he said, pointing to the presence of soldiers, military equipment and particularly the Patriot missile defence system.

Heger visited Ukraine on Friday (April 8) along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU head of diplomacy Josep Borrell. He met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as Ukrainian Premier Denys Shmyhal there.