Heger: Slovakia to Provide Ukraine with Additional Aid Worth €4.41 Mn

Bratislava, February 27 (TASR) – Slovakia will provide Ukraine with additional materiel worth €4.41 million, according to a decision taken by the Government at its extraordinary session on Sunday.

This additional aid package comes in response to Saturday’s (February 26) evening telephone conversation between Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “I asked him what more could Slovakia do to help. Ukrainian soldiers are starting to run out of ammunition and hence I immediately convened the Government on Sunday to respond to such a request without delay,” said Heger.

The €4.41 million aid follows up on the aid worth €11 million that was passed by the Government on Saturday.