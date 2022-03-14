Jourova: Majority of Proposals Submitted by CoFoE Panels Passable

Strasbourg, March 11 (TASR) – The March plenary session of the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE), which will assess the recommendations of the last two of the four CoFoE citizens’ panels, heralds the final stage of this pan-European process, European Commission Vice-President for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova has stated in an interview for TASR.

The Czech commissioner is head of the CoFoE working group on values, human rights, democracy and the fight against disinformation.

According to her, the vast majority of CoFoE recommendations concerning the agenda of her working group are passable from the perspective of primary European law and the European Commission will continue to work on them in the future.

Just like EC Vice-President Maros Sefcovic, Jourova also confirmed that the CoFoE is entering its final phase. Citizen input will be gathered through other platforms in the coming days, but in two weeks it will be time for European institutions to formulate their conclusions regarding the conference.