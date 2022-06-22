Klus: CoFoE Brought Some Very Effective Proposals from Citizens

Bratislava/Brussels/Luxembourg, June 22 (TASR-correspondent) – The EU General Affairs Council (GAC) in Luxembourg is debating how to treat citizens’ recommendations from the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE), Foreign Affairs Ministry’s State Secretary Martin Klus said following his arrival at the GAC meeting on Tuesday (June 21).

Klus noted that the GAC will also deal with the continuation of the CoFoE process, especially after the European Commission late last week announced its intentions regarding citizens’ recommendations.

“We believe that that some of the proposals outlined by citizens are very effective and Slovakia welcomes them,” said Klus. According to him, Slovakia does not object to discussions on the need to revise the EU’s basic legislation, but it does not wish the rules to be changed just for the change itself. “Now we need to focus on those things and proposals that do not necessitate changes to the EU’s legislation,” he added.

At the GAC meeting, Slovakia will support the EC’s recommendation to grant candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova and offer EU prospects to other countries, including Georgia. Slovakia has long been an advocate of EU enlargement. We believe that EU enlargement is one of its most useful tools for maintaining unity and prosperity,” explained Klus.

Last but not least, European diplomats in Luxembourg will also address unilateral actions by the United Kingdom, challenging the post-Brexit trade agreement and the Ireland/Northern Ireland Protocol with a new bill.

“Slovakia supports European Commission Vice-president Maros Sefcovic’s efforts in this,” stated Klus. Sefcovic, on behalf of the EU, wages post-Brexit negotiations with the British side, trying to ensure that Britain respects the validity of international law, including the Brexit deal and the Post-Brexit Trade Agreement.