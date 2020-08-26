Korcok: It’s Necessary to Firm up Ties Between USA and Europe

Bratislava, August 26 (TASR) – There’s a growing need for regular communication between USA and European countries in order to face new challenges, chief of Slovak diplomacy Ivan Korcok (a SaS nominee) underlined in his discussion with US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip T. Reeker at Globsec conference on Wednesday.

Also broached were recent events in Belarus as well as strident propaganda and disinformation campaign in Slovakia.

Korcok noted that trans-Atlantic ties form the core of Slovak foreign affairs policy. However, these can be bolstered only if closer cooperation is fomented between USA and Europe, with an eye towards focusing on new, emerging challenges. Regular meetings between US representatives and ministers from European countries would go a long way towards that goal and also lead to the better understanding between the two sides on issues where their respective stances differ.

As for Belarus, Korcok called any rigging of the popular vote beyond the pale. He pointed out that the only demand raised by protesters is what should be the basis in any democracy and stressed the need to kickstart a dialogue between the regime and its citizens as well as political representatives.

Korcok declared his readiness to actively participate in the process. He sounded a warning note about the ongoing propaganda and misinformation campaign, however, which cannot go ignored. In this context, the foreign minister mentioned rumours floated on social media about Belarus becoming the target of encroaching “Maidanization” [a reference to 2013 protests in Kiev-ed.note], the protesters being paid by foreign actors or NATO purportedly mobilising its troops to make Belarus a colony of the West.