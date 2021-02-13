Korcok: We Don’t Agree that Lorry Drivers Must Show Tests When Entering Germany

Bratislava, February 13 (TASR) – Slovakia doesn’t agree that Slovak lorry drivers must have a COVID-19 test when entering Germany, Foreign and European Affairs Ministry press department told TASR on Saturday, adding that Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok (a Freedom and Solidarity/SaS nominee) intervened against this decision of the German government and contacted his German counterpart Heiko Maas.



Slovakia’s demands were officially communicated to the German side in Berlin on Saturday in a diplomatic note.

“We demand the waiving of the requirement for lorry drivers to show a 48-hour test when entering Germany. This measure will cause a huge problem, is practically difficult for our drivers to implement and is very likely to trigger a chain reaction in other countries,” said Korcok.

In co-ordination with Transport Minister Andrej Dolezal (a We Are Family nominee), Korcok also addressed Slovak EU Commissioner Maros Sefcovic with a request to interpret Slovakia’s request to the European Commission to speedily assess whether the German requirements to show tests in freight transport are in line with the introduction and functioning of the ‘green lanes’ which are a basic precondition for ensuring uninterrupted supply of goods in the European Union’s internal market.