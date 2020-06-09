Matovic: 16 New Countries to Be Added to Free Travel List as of Wednesday

Bratislava, June 9 (TASR) – Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) announced on Tuesday that as of Wednesday, June 10, the list of countries to which the Slovak public can travel freely will be expanded by 16 countries, namely Germany, Lichtenstein, Switzerland, Slovenia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Greece, Cyprus, Malta, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Finland, Norway, Denmark and Iceland.

These countries will join the Czech Republic, Austria and Hungary, for which such travel is already in place.

The Government’s epidemiology consilium marked the new additions as safe countries vis-a-vis coronavirus. Matovic at the same time noted that the citizens of the countries on the free travel list don’t represent a threat to Slovaks. However, as Slovakia doesn’t have bilateral agreements with all of these countries, Slovaks should check the country’s travel conditions before going on a trip there.

At the same time, Matovic explained that both forms of compulsory quarantine, namely the one at state facilities and e-quarantine, are being cancelled, and people returning from any country won’t have to undergo quarantine. It will be up to them whether they opt to isolate themselves for some time. However, chief hygienist Jan Mikas called on such travellers to contact a regional public health office upon their return, undergo home quarantine and have themselves tested.