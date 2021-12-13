MEP Wiezik: CoFoE Largest Public Opinion Poll of Its Kind

Brussels, December 13 (TASR-correspondent) – The Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE) gives all EU citizens the opportunity to take part, making it the largest public opinion poll of its kind, Slovak MEP Michal Wiezik has stated in an interview for TASR.

“I very much hope that this will make the conference a truly authentic discussion and that concrete results will not be long in coming,” he said. Wiezik remarked that all age groups are represented in the CoFoE citizens’ panels and, in addition to the public, the panels also bring together representatives of national parliaments, governments and the European Parliament.

“Personally, I’m pleased that climate change and environmental protection are among the most frequently discussed topics at the platform, not only when it comes to Europe, but also Slovakia,” he said.

The public’s comments and ideas will be accepted within the CoFoE until the spring of 2022. Subsequently, they could result in concrete recommendations and reforms, noted Wiezik. According to him, it will be essential to sort out the suggestions well within the CoFoE working groups and prioritise those that can lead to visible changes.

Wiezik, who is a member of the European Parliament Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety (ENVI), claimed that he’s looking forward to CoFoE proposals in the field of the environment or biodiversity protection.

A total of 800 EU citizens have been divided into four CoFoE panels, each of which will meet three times by January 2022. Each panel has an equal number of men and women and proportional representation of people from urban and rural areas. The comments and ideas of these panels could lead to concrete recommendations on reforming the EU.