MFA Decides to Withdraw Families of Slovak Diplomats Serving in Ukraine

Bratislava, February 12 (TASR) – Following the meeting of its crisis management team on Saturday, the Slovak Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) decided to withdraw family members of employees serving at the Slovak Embassy in Kiev and the Slovak General Consulate in Uzhhorod, the ministry’s spokesman Juraj Tomaga told TASR on the same day.

At the same time, MFA is changing its travel recommendation regarding Ukraine. It recommends people not to travel to the country, regardless of the purpose of their trip.

“The decision is the result of today’s talks held between the embassies of the EU member states in Kiev. The ministry’s decision is based on the assessment of the latest shared intelligence, which speaks of further deterioration of the security situation and escalation of tensions,” said Tomaga.

The ministry is ready to further adjust its travel recommendations in line with current developments. “In this context, we recommend people to follow the ministry’s website and use the opportunity to register themselves there,” added Tomaga.