Premier: Future of Small Countries in Cooperation with Other Democracies

Bratislava, March 28 (TASR) – The future of small states is in cooperation with other countries that profess democracy and freedom, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) said on Monday during his meeting with Latvian President Egils Levits.



The visit of the Latvian head of state is taking place in Slovakia after 16 years.

The consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine are being felt most by the countries on NATO’s eastern border. “Slovakia and Latvia are united by this border, which is why we depend on the Alliance’s help. Unity in the North Atlantic Alliance and the European Union is important for Slovakia and Latvia. Ending the fighting and establishing peace in Ukraine is vital for us,” said the premier.

Heger also spoke with the Latvian president about NATO’s advanced military presence. There are about 150 of our soldiers in Latvia. “Slovakia sent its troops to Latvia in 2018. Today, we also need the help of the Alliance, and therefore the Alliance’s soldiers will come to our country,” added the prime minister.

The leaders also discussed support for Ukraine, the fight against misinformation but also touched on the topic of joint gas purchasing, which was agreed by the European Union representatives at the last summit in Brussels. According to Heger, reducing energy dependence on the Russian Federation and diversifying resources are in the common interest of both countries.