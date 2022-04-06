Premier Heger to Leave for Kiev on Thursday

Bratislava, April 6 (TASR) – Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) is set to leave for Kiev on Thursday (April 7) to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.



The premier is due to travel with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Following the Government session on Wednesday, the prime minister noted that he’ll travel to Kiev on Thursday night. More information will be available later.

European Commission President and the EU’s head of foreign policy Josep Borrell will meet Zelenskyy in Kiev this week, EC spokesman Eric Mamer stated. “The meeting [in Kiev] will take place before the ‘Stand Up For Ukraine’ event that is to take place in Warsaw on Saturday,” said Mamer.

Last week, European Parliament (EP) President Roberta Metsola visited Ukraine, declaring in Kiev the EU’s willingness to rebuild the country after the Russian invasion.

The prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovenia visited Ukraine in March.