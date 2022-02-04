President: Slovakia Ready to Support Ukraine and Help Practically

Bratislava, February 4 (TASR) – Slovakia is ready to support Ukraine not only at the political and diplomatic levels but also via practical cooperation responding to the further development of the crisis, President Zuzana Caputova assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a telephone conversation on Friday.



The heads of state also discussed specific forms of assistance, especially in the field of energy.

“I’m very well aware that people in Ukraine have a hard time living in tension and uncertainty about the near future. However, our support is an important signal for them that they aren’t alone in this turbulent situation,” Caputova wrote on a social network. The Ukrainian president expressed his gratitude for the support that his country is receiving these days. According to him, the public expression of support for Ukraine from partners, including Slovakia, helps reduce tensions in their society.

The Slovak president reiterated that Slovakia, like the rest of the EU and the North Atlantic Alliance, respects the right of each state to freely choose its future and its direction. “This unity of attitudes – of us, Ukraine’s Western partners – together with the fact that we refuse to negotiate about Ukraine without its participation, is vital for our biggest neighbour at this time,” stressed Caputova.