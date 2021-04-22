Russian Embassy: Expulsion of Diplomats at Odds with Good Relations

Bratislava, April 22 (TASR) – The decision of the Slovak Government to expel three Russian diplomats from the country is at odds with historically good relations between the two nations, the Russian Embassy in Bratislava stated on Facebook on Thursday.

“Accusations of any illegal activities, even more so of activities aimed against the Slovak Republic, levelled against staff of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Slovak Republic are absolutely baseless,” stated the embassy, adding that Russia will respond “appropriately” to this move.

Slovakia will expel three Russian diplomats in response to an explosion in a Czech ammunition warehouse seven years ago with the alleged involvement of Russia, as stated by the Czech Government last week, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLANO) announced on Thursday. The Russians were asked to leave Slovakia within seven days.