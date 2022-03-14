Sefcovic: CoFoE Entering Final Phase

Strasbourg, March 11 (TASR) – The March plenary session of the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE), taking place on Friday and Saturday in Strasbourg to assess the recommendations of the last two of the four CoFoE citizens’ panels, indicates that the conference is approaching its final phase, European Commission Vice-President for Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight Maros Sefcovic has stated in an interview for TASR.

The Slovak commissioner is representing the EU executive at the two-day event in the European Parliament together with EC Vice-President for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova.

The participants of the panels submitted a set of 88 recommendations, of which many concern health, an agenda of particular importance for Sefcovic as he heads the CoFoE working group for health matters.

“We are in the final phase of the conference. We are working on concrete recommendations that we will translate into legislative proposals in the next three weeks, which will then be presented by each working group to the plenary,” Sefcovic said.

Sefcovic noted that the aim is to conclude the CoFoE on May 9, which marks Europe Day. “And then we will do what we promised the public: each EU institution will ensure that those recommendations are properly implemented,” he explained.

The commissioner claimed that he will seek to have agreed recommendations incorporated by the European Commission into its programme as early as next year.