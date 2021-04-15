Slovak Organisations Turn to EC over Different Approaches to School Closures

Bratislava, April 15 (TASR) – There are huge differences in attitudes towards education and in how long schools have been closed in EU countries, 24 Slovak organisations have stated in a letter sent to the European Commission (EC).

The authors of the letter, who represent schools, students, parents, experts in education, psychologists and employers, believe that these differences in protecting the right to education and the impacts of the pandemic on the young generation require the EC’s involvement, TASR has learnt from Andrea Hajduchova from an initiative called ‘Let’s Give Kids a Voice’.

There are countries, including Slovakia, which have engaged in countrywide closures of schools. “Significant differences in member states’ efforts and results in protecting the right to education and in mitigating the pandemic’s effects on the young generation call for the involvement of the European Commission,” reads the letter. The organisations believe that a harmonised approach might prevent serious adverse effects on children’s development.

The authors of the letter have called on the EC to promote awareness of the negative impacts of suspending school attendance and other educational, sporting and other activities that develop the talent of children and youth. According to them, the EU could prepare guidelines that member states could use as a reference and facilitate exchanges of best practices between member states.