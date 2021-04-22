Slovak President: Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Erects Strong Boundaries

Bratislava, April 22 (TASR) – Slovakia by expelling three Russian diplomats expressed support to the Czech Republic and at the same time erected strong boundaries to activities of foreign secret services that endanger security interests of “our countries”, TASR was told by Slovak President Zuzana Caputova’s spokesman Martin Strizinec on Thursday.

“We’ve always been standing side by side with the Czechs, be it in good times or in bad. By expelling three members of Russia’s diplomatic mission in Slovakia, we’ve supported our closest neighbour, partner and ally, and at the same time we erected strong boundaries to activities of foreign secret services on our territories that endanger security interests of our countries,” stated Caputova.

Slovakia will expel three Russian diplomats in response to an explosion in a Czech ammunition warehouse seven years ago with the alleged involvement of Russia, as stated by the Czech Government last week, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLANO) announced on Thursday. The Russians were asked to leave Slovakia within seven days.