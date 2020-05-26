Slovakia Eases Travel Restrictions for Eight Countries as of Wednesday

Bratislava, May 26 (TASR) – People with permanent or temporary residence in Slovakia will be allowed to travel to Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, Germany and Switzerland for 48 hours without the necessity of showing negative COVID-19 tests and without being placed in a two-week compulsory quarantine upon return as of Wednesday, announced Slovakia’s Public Health Authority on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, people with permanent or temporary residence in the Czech Republic and Hungary will be able to come to Slovakia from the Czech Republic or from Hungary also for 48 hours under the same conditions.