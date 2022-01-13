Slovakia Gains Vice-chair Post on UNICEF’s Executive Board for 2022

Bratislava, January 13 (TASR) – Slovak diplomat and Slovakia’s permanent representative at the UN Michal Mlynar has become one of vice-chairs of the UNICEF Executive Board, the Slovak Foreign Affairs Ministry has published on its website, adding that he was elected to the post on Tuesday (January 11).

The Executive Board is UNICEF’s governing and supervisory body. “It’s a big success for Slovakia and our diplomacy, which has been attaching importance to support for and protection of children’s human rights for a long time,” stated the ministry.

Ambassadors from Lebanon, Ethiopia and Denmark have become the other three vice-chairs of the Executive Board. Costa Rica’s ambassador Rodrigo Carazo has been elected as the chairman.