Bratislava, September 11 (TASR) – The Czech Republic will be added to Slovakia’s list of so-called ‘red’ countries via-a-vis the spread of coronavirus, while the list of countries with unfavourable outlooks will be expanded by Austria and Hungary, Health Minister Marek Krajci (OLaNO) stated on Friday following a session of the Government’s Pandemic Commission.

At the same time, Bulgaria, Canada and Sweden will be added to the list of low-risk countries.