Slovakia to Donate 10,000 COVID-19 Vaccines to Taiwan

Bratislava, July 16 (TASR) – Slovakia is set to gift 10,000 COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan, TASR learnt from Economy Ministry State Secretary Karol Galek on Friday.

“Taiwan stood by Slovakia when our country was heavily affected by the pandemic and donated a total of 700,000 face masks to us. Now, when Taiwan is fighting coronavirus, it’s our turn to help with what we have at our disposal,” said Galek, who was about to travel to the Asian country for an official visit but had to postpone it due to the fact that Taiwan is currently dealing with a sudden surge in coronavirus.

In this regard, Galek noted that Taiwan invests in Slovakia in several notable areas. “Cooperation with this country is very important for us, and bolstering it is among the objectives of the Slovak-Taiwan economic cooperation committee,” he said, explaining that the planned donation of vaccines is the result of effective collaboration between the Health, Foreign Affairs and Interior Ministries.