Slovakia Welcomes Extension of New START

Bratislava, February 4 (TASR) – Slovakia welcomes the extension of the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty by another five years by the United States and Russia, calling it an element of transparency and trust-building, as well as a contribution towards international stability and security, according to a press release provided to TASR by the Slovak Foreign and European Affairs Ministry on Thursday.

Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok considers the extension of the treaty a piece of good news for European and global security. “I view the agreement between the USA and Russia as an impetus for continuation of dialogue on ways to improve strategic stability and on future agreements that would include a broader spectrum of arms and also other states. I believe that this decision will help to set a positive tone for the upcoming Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons,” said Korcok.

New START was signed on April 8, 2010 in Prague and entered into force for ten years on February 5, 2011. After Russian President Vladimir Putin signed its extension last week and the United States announced the same move on Wednesday, it will now last until February 5, 2026.