TASR Has Released over 550 Stories on CoFoE Since November

Bratislava, March 12 (TASR) – TASR news agency has released over 550 stories concerning the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE) in its news service since November 2021 and has organised five television discussions.

Monika Himpanova, head of TASR’s Foreign Desk, stated that the public-service agency is intensively mapping out ongoing discussions on the need to introduce changes in reaction to new reality, as well as suggestions from EU institutions and EU citizens themselves.

“The final recommendations of the CoFoE will affect all citizens of the Union. We’re trying to explain complicated issues via experts and analysts, as this is one of the roles of a public-service institution. Media clients can find all this information in our service, but at the same time it is freely accessible to the public on the websites and on the TASR TV online television service,” said Himpanova, adding that the topics of the TV discussions included, for example, the pandemic and health care, the economy and current foreign-political events.

CoFoE-related activities at the European Commission and European Parliament headquarters are covered by a TASR foreign correspondent. The stories are supplemented with photographs and audio recordings, and most of them are being translated into the English and Hungarian languages.