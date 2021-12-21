UMS on CoFoE: If Europe to Be Resilient Against Crises, Open Discussion Needed

Bratislava, December 21 (TASR) – Everything that might advance the quality of life in the EU with respect to pandemic, climate and economic crises is worthwhile, the Slovak Union of Towns (UMS) told TASR about the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE) on Tuesday.

Exchanging opinions, case studies or drawing lessons from mistakes of others is always a sensible approach.

“What’s crucial, however, is that state institutions should draw inspiration at the strategic level from good practice examples when addressing specific problems, and that’s not always happening,” noted UMS spokesperson Daniela Pirselova. UMS finds the discussions of the kind taking place in the CoFoE beneficial.

“Particularly so at the time when public space is being seized by extremist opinions, open and constructive discussions are of paramount importance,” added Pirselova.