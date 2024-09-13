Heavy Rains: More Towns Declare Emergency State, First-responders Busy

Bratislava, September 13 (TASR) - The district of Malacky (Bratislava region) and the town of Myjava (Trencin region) declared a state of emergency on Friday over heavy rains and concomitant risk of floods, whereas the town of Skalica (Trnava region) put its crisis team on alert.



Earlier in the day, the capital city of Bratislava declared an emergency state as well.



Firefighters have been busy in the Bratislava region on Friday, being out on calls in 52 cases, mostly summoned to clear fallen trees from roads, parked vehicles and power lines. They've been draining water from flooded streets in the Malacky district, where work on building anti-flood barriers is already afoot.



In Bratislava, fallen trees have hindered traffic in the direction to the Devin area, with the police helping to clear broken tree branches off cars across the city. A toppled tree also blocked the road 502 between Bratislava and Svaty Jur.

