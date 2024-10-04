House Vice-chair Ziga Meets Czech Senate Chair Milos Vystrcil

Bratislava, October 4 (TASR) - House Vice-chair Peter Ziga (Voice-SD), who is currently in charge of managing Parliament, received Czech Senate Chair Milos Vystrcil on Friday, Parliament Office's communication department has informed TASR, adding that bilateral relations, cooperation at the level of parliaments and energy issues was high on the agenda of their talks.

The two officials view the bilateral relations as key and above-standard. "The Czech Senate chair and I agreed that the Slovak and the Czech Republics have been living in a literally brotherly relationship for a long time and that we don't want to change a thing about that. We won't put any personal or political views above the relations that prevail and continue to develop between our countries," stated Ziga.

The cooperation between the Slovak and Czech Parliaments dominated the debate, with both politicians praising it and viewing it as professional and above-standard. In this context, Ziga informed the chairman of the Czech Senate that the Slovak Parliament approved a parliamentary group of friendship with the Czech Republic on Thursday (October 3), which will enable bilateral talks between individual parliamentary committees to intensify. "Our goal is to develop meetings at the level of committee expert groups, especially on topics like security, energy, scientific projects and the issues related to the situation in Ukraine," said Ziga.

Ziga and Vystrcil also discussed how the two countries' possibilities to prepare themselves for a potential energy crisis during the winter in connection with the postponement of gas transit or electricity supplies via Ukraine. "Although it is government that addresses these issues, we as the parliament are ready to adopt the respective legislation," added Ziga.