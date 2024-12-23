Hundreds Protesting in Bratislava against Premier's Visit to Moscow

Bratislava, December 23 (TASR) - Hundreds of people gathered in front of the Government Office in Bratislava on Monday in protest against Premier Robert Fico's (Smer-SD) visit to Moscow on Sunday (December 22).

"We protest against the gas transit issue being abused against Ukraine and Europe for the sake of collaboration with Russia. Through Fico, Putin strengthens the weakening Russian influence, Russian propaganda, as well as the hybrid war against Slovakia and our true allies," stated the Peace to Ukraine NGO, which organised the protest.

Premier Fico met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Sunday (December 22). They spoke about the military situation in Ukraine, the possibilities of a peaceful solution to the war, as well as bilateral relations between Slovakia and Russia that Fico wishes to standardise. Russian gas transit was also on the agenda of their talks. Fico claims that he has been pursuing a sovereign policy in relation to all four cardinal directions and that he informed the EU's top officials about his trip in advance.

The opposition parties criticised Fico's trip to Moscow. Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) announced it is considering initiating a special House session with a no-confidence motion in the government on the agenda.



