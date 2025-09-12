Interior Minister Sutaj Estok Calls for EU Action Against AI Scam Videos

Bratislava, 12 September (TASR) – Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok (Voice-SD) plans to initiate a joint European Union effort to strengthen protection against digital fraud, as he considers it unacceptable that fraudulent, AI-generated videos are circulating on social media while their creators profit financially, TASR learnt on Friday.



The minister posted this on social media, explaining that "these are videos in which government officials allegedly persuade people to invest money into purported investment accounts, but in reality, the funds end up in the hands of fraudsters."



Sutaj Estok criticised online platforms for failing to take action and stated that it's necessary to exert pressure on them. For this reason, he wants to push for a coordinated approach within EU institutions.



„The European Union must adopt clear and binding rules that will force these platforms to act. It is not enough to pretend the problem does not exist or to keep promising that change will come," the minister said.



He added that the ministry has already contacted certain platforms and assigned personnel to monitor, identify and report suspicious advertisements.



„I am also instructing the police to raise awareness and take action against practices stemming from fake videos.

The police must call on platforms such as Meta and Google to provide information identifying digital thieves and to immediately remove and block such content," Sutaj Estok concluded.