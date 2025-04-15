Kamenicky: Exempting Sole Traders from Transaction Tax Would Cost €200 million

Bratislava, April 15 (TASR) - The tax on financial transactions can't be scrapped even partially due to consolidation, and exempting sole traders and small entrepreneurs from this tax would mean a significant loss of state budget revenues of up to €200 million, said Finance Minister Ladislav Kamenicky (Smer-SD) on Tuesday in response to criticism of the tax and calls for it to be modified.

"I want to call on the coalition partners, both in Parliament and in the government - let's not help Progressive Slovakia get into power, let's not help progressivism," stressed the finance minister.

Kamenicky underlined that the financial transaction tax contributes towards financial consolidation to the tune of €700 million. "I want the Slovak Republic to have better quality, better public finances than we inherited. We're trying to improve them. It's painful, but we've reached a time that really doesn't favour the economy, including from the external environment," he said.

"I'll do my utmost to improve public finances so that the Slovak Republic can finance itself on acceptable terms, so that we don't fall into the hands of creditors," he added.