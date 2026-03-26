Kia Slovakia Launches Production of EV2 Electric Car in Teplicka

Teplicka nad Vahom, 26 March (TASR) - Kia Slovakia officially launched the production of the EV2 electric vehicle at its manufacturing plant in Teplicka nad Vahom (Zilina region) on Thursday, company spokesman Tomas Potocek announced on the same day.

According to Potocek, the EV2 is the second fully-electric vehicle to be manufactured by the Kia plant near Zilina. The production of the EV2 model will be exclusively concentrated within Kia Slovakia, making it the only facility worldwide to manufacture this model.

Potocek added that this decision underlines the plant's strategic importance for European electrification strategy and strengthens its role as a key hub for the production of smaller electric SUVs. "In the initial stage, the EV2 is being produced with a standard battery capacity of 42.2 kilowatt-hours (kWh) and a range of up to 317 kilometres. During the year, this will be joined by a version with a capacity of 61 kWh, which will allow a range of up to 453 kilometres, as well as a sporty GT-line variant," said Potocek.

The company began serial production of electric vehicles at its Teplicka nad Vahom plant last August with the launch of production of the EV4 model. This was preceded by investments totalling €108 million in a comprehensive modernisation of production lines, including the installation of a new battery assembly line and the adaptation of technologies in the press shop, welding shop, paint shop and, in particular, in the assembly hall.

Kia Slovakia is Kia Corporation's only manufacturing plant in Europe. It was built between 2004-2006. Car and engine production began in December 2006. Last year it put out 296,550 vehicles, with the three main export markets being the United Kingdom, Germany and Spain.