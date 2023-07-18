Kiev Mayor Vitali Klichko Visits Bratislava and Meets Mayor Vallo

Bratislava, July 18 (TASR) - Kiev mayor Vitali Klichko visited the city of Bratislava on Tuesday and met with mayor of Slovakia's capital city Matus Vallo to discuss the importance of preserving European values and potential aid with the post-war recovery of Kiev, the partner city of Bratislava, TASR learnt on the same day.



Klichko thanked Slovakia for its support and aid provided to Ukraine.



"The unity in the neighbourhood of Ukraine is very important. It guarantees peace in Europe. We're fighting for us, but we're also fighting for you. Your support is necessary to us," stated Klichko.



The mayor of Kiev assured Slovaks that the people of Ukraine won't stop fighting for European and civilisational values important for every nation and called the war in Ukraine a genocide of the Ukrainian nation. "Everyone must understand the meaning of this war: there's no meaning," he said.



Klichko praised the progress that Slovakia has achieved in the past decades, since the Soviet times, and added that it serves as an inspiration for his country. "It's a roadmap for us," he claimed.



Vallo voiced support to his Ukrainian counterpart and underlined that Ukraine has friends in Slovakia. In his view, Klichko demonstrates that being able to walk safely in the streets and see children playing in parks is not something to be taken for granted.



"We must keep talking about Ukraine, about the war that shouldn't be. It's important to listen to testimonies of the people directly affected by the war," accentuated Vallo.