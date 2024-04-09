Levy Relief for Farming Sector Should Be Extended until End of Year

Bratislava, April 9 (TASR) - Relief of a part of the social levies for the farming sector should be extended until the end of the year, said Agriculture Minister Richard Takac following his working meeting with Premier Robert Fico (both Smer-SD) at the Agriculture Ministry on Tuesday.

The levy relief is currently in place until the end of June.

"The European Commission has set up a scheme for this aid, levy relief, in the context of the war in Ukraine only until June 30. Indications are available to us that there will be an effort to extend it until December 31, 2024. If this happens, we will strive to seek money for it, as some €35 million will be needed," said the minister.

"I definitely won't be in favour of supporting alcohol or beer producers through the afore-mentioned scheme. This scheme, which has been in place since last year, has been determined for primary producers who produce fresh food, namely producers of meat and bakery products, vegetables etc. We are not going to make any changes here," said Takac.

Fico stressed that the Agriculture Ministry is one of the most complex and difficult ministries. "It has a wide range of duties and responsibilities compared to other ministries. I appreciate the minister's dynamism, as well as the quality of the social dialogue he holds with representatives of the farming community," stated the premier.

The premier announced that the Agriculture Ministry is preparing legislation concerning retail chains. "A new law is being shaped that will set conditions for retail chains. New retail chains are coming to Slovakia, which is the best way to reduce food prices, as the level of competition will be very high," stated Fico. Takac added that the ministry is also considering the introduction of a levy for retail chains.