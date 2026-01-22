Lipsic Found Guilty of One of Three Charges in Disciplinary Proceedings

Bratislava, 22 January (TASR) - The Supreme Administrative Court on Thursday found prosecutor and former head of the Special Prosecutor's Office Daniel Lipsic guilty of one of the three charges brought against him in disciplinary proceedings.

The court found Lipsic guilty of aggressively shouting at director of the personnel office of the Prosecutor-General's Office Elena Cerna that she was "conforming to [Prosecutor-General Maros] Zilinka's regime" and that "the personnel office of the PG's Office was doing extra work for the prosecutor-general". For this, the court imposed a written reprimand on him. Lipsic was acquitted of the remaining two charges in the disciplinary proposal. The decision is final.

The second of the disciplinary charges concerned the dismissal of the defendants' complaint concerning the charges brought in the Virus case without knowledge of the classified annex to the investigation file. According to the Supreme Court, it wasn't proven that the act had taken place.

Prosecutor of the Prosecutor-General's Office Lipsic was also subjected to a disciplinary prosecution regarding an alleged inappropriate and sarcastic text addressed to the leadership of the Prosecutor-General's Office. The Supreme Administrative Court ruled that this act didn't constitute a disciplinary offence and so acquitted Lipsic.

The disciplinary motion against Lipsic was filed by Prosecutor-General Maros Zilinka, who proposed that Lipsic should be found guilty of all charges in the disciplinary motion and punished by being transferred to a lower level of the prosecution service.