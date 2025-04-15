Lowa to End Its Footwear Production in Handlova by End of August

The company Lowa, a manufacturer of active footwear, will cease its production in Handlova (Trencin region) by August 31, explaining the decision as an effort to optimise production capacities, TASR has learnt from the company.



"Lowa, part of the Tecnica Group, is reassessing its industrial structure to enhance production efficiency and strengthen synergies between different companies within the group. In this context, the Handlova plant will cease its operations by August 31, 2025," the company stated in its announcement, signed by President of the Tecnica Group Alberto Zanatta, and Director of Lowa Production Branislav Bernat.



According to the company, this decision is part of a broader strategic plan aimed at optimising production across its plants and aligning technologies and know-how to better meet the demands of the global market.



The company didn't specify how many employees will be affected by the decision but stated that it's "actively working in close cooperation with its partners to provide the best possible support for the affected staff, including opportunities for redeployment and a responsible transition process carried out with respect for the employees".



Lowa, part of the Tecnica Group, specialises in active footwear, while the group also produces ski equipment, rollerblades, and snow boots. In addition to Handlova, it operates plants across Slovakia and exports its products to over 80 countries worldwide.