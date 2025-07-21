Man Arrested in Police Operation 'Construction' Over €92,500 Bribe

Durdos/Bratislava, 21 July (TASR) – A 42-year-old man was arrested during a police operation codenamed 'Construction' after allegedly requesting a bribe of €92,500 from another individual, TASR learnt the news on Monday from Roman Hajek, spokesperson for the Police Corps Presidium.



During the operation, officers conducted a search of additional premises and secured various pieces of evidence.

„The accused 42-year-old man is believed to have demanded a bribe of €92,500 with regards to the subdivision of land for planned individual residential construction in a municipality near Vranov nad Toplou," Hajek stated.

The bribe was reportedly received in the suspect’s office, where he was arrested on the spot.



The action was carried out on 17 July by officers from the anti-corruption unit of the Office for Combating Organised Crime, in cooperation with the Kosice rapid response police unit.



The investigator has charged the man with the crimes of accepting a bribe and misuse of public official's power.

„At the same time, a motion for pre-trial detention was submitted, which the Specialised Criminal Court did not approve.

However, the court acknowledged the legitimacy of the charges.

The regional prosecutor in Presov has filed a complaint against the court’s decision," Hajek added.



If found guilty, the accused faces a prison sentence of four to ten years.