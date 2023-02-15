Matovic Proposes Threefold Reduction in MPs' Salaries

Bratislava, February 15 (TASR) - OLaNO leader and ex-finance minister Igor Matovic has submitted a bill to Parliament proposing to reduce MPs' salaries to the average nominal monthly salary in the preceding calendar year.

In addition to the fixed salary component, the party for which the MP ran could contribute a certain sum to their salary, and the money used for this purpose could come from the contribution that parliamentary parties receive from the state budget.

Currently, MPs earn three times the average nominal monthly salary in the preceding calendar year. Their salaries stood at €3,270 in 2022. However, each MP also receives additional allowances. If they live in Bratislava region, they earn an extra €2,180 per month, and if they don't, the extra sum increases to €2,544. In addition, the parliamentary chair, vice-chairs and heads of the parliamentary committees receive further allowances.

Matovic's bill would concern even current MPs if ultimately approved, as the proposed date for the measure to come into force has been set at June 1.