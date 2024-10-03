MFA: Military Aircraft Set to Fly on Friday to Pick Up Slovaks in Lebanon

Bratislava, October 3 (TASR) - A military aircraft is scheduled to leave for Lebanon on Friday (October 4) to pick up Slovaks in Lebanon, the Foreign and European Affairs Ministry's communication department told TASR on Thursday, adding that more than 30 of them are currently registered.

It will also take to Lebanon a humanitarian shipment of food and medical supplies of more than two tons. In addition, Slovakia is cooperating with other countries that have expressed interest in helping their citizens to return.

"Our embassy is constantly in contact with the citizens of the Slovak Republic in Lebanon, who receive all the necessary information to decide whether they are interested in the evacuation. Currently, 31 Slovak citizens are registered, including employees of the embassy and their family members," said head of Slovak diplomacy Juraj Blanar (Smer-SD), adding that the Slovak embassy in Beirut continues to operate in the necessary crisis mode.

Slovakia is also cooperating with other countries in the evacuation to assist the citizens of these countries in leaving Lebanon. More than 40 citizens of Armenia, the Czech Republic, France, Croatia, Hungary, Poland, the United States of America, and Serbia have so far requested the use of Slovak evacuation flights. They are to be transported to Larnaca, Cyprus, by the Slovak military aircraft.