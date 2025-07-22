Minister Migal's Surgery Difficult But Carried Out in Standard Way

Deputy Investment Minister Radomir Salitros (L) with VUSCH general director Stefan Lukacin, VUSCH Heart Surgery Clinic head doctor Adrian Kolesar and cardiac surgeon Rohn Vilem at a special press briefing following the surgery in Kosice on 22 July 2025 (photo by TASR)

Kosice, 22 July (TASR) - Investments, Regional Development and Informatisation Minister Samuel Migal (Independent) underwent seven hours of cardiac surgery at the Eastern Slovak Institute of Heart and Vascular Diseases (VUSCH) in Kosice on Tuesday, and the difficult operation was performed in a standard way, announced both VUSCH and Investments Ministry State Secretary Radomir Salitros, who will replace Migal in managing the ministry in the coming days.



Migal is currently in the anaesthesiology and intensive care clinic, where he's receiving post-operative care.

"He's being intensively monitored so that we can intervene if necessary," said VUSCH director Stefan Lukacin.



The operation involved aortic valve reimplantation. "The minister was left with his own valve, which has been repaired, and the aorta, which is around the valve, was replaced with a vascular prosthesis, so it is a difficult procedure," said head of the cardiac surgery clinic Adrian Kolesar.



According to Kolesar, the operation was carried out in an accelerated mode due to the rapid progression of aortic dilation.

A total of 11 medical professionals formed the surgical team in the operating room.



Salitros thanked the institute for the operation and medical care and gave assurances that the ministry is fully under control.



The ministry added that if Migal's health condition continues to improve, the hospitalisation is expected to last approximately ten days, followed by home recovery.

The upcoming days are considered crucial. The ministry will provide regular updates on the minister’s health.

