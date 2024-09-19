Ministry Launches Humanitarian Aid for People and Municipalities after Floods

Stupava, September 19 (TASR) - The Labour, Social Affairs and the Family Ministry has launched on Thursday humanitarian aid following the floods, Minister Erik Tomas (Voice-SD) said at a press conference in Stupava (Bratislava region) on Thursday, adding that individuals can receive a subsidy of a maximum of €1,500 and will be able to apply for it repeatedly, and municipalities can apply for up to €15,000.

"The Labour Ministry is launching the announced humanitarian aid for the people affected by the floods. Our humanitarian assistance will have two levels. The first is financial assistance to the people but also to the towns and villages that have been affected by this devastating element," said Tomas.

The labour minister added that any household affected by the floods can use the funding to repair or purchase equipment essential to provide the basic necessities of life, such as a boiler for heating, water heating equipment, a cooker, a washing machine.

Municipalities can also apply for a subsidy. The condition is that the money must be used to help the people who have been affected by the natural disaster.

In the second level of humanitarian aid, the head of the Labour Ministry wants to involve unemployed people in a project to repair the damage and consequences of the floods in the affected areas.

"We have 450 unemployed people who are ready to help in the affected areas, be it Kysuce [Zilina region], Myjava [Trencin region] or Zahorie [Bratislava region], and the Labour Ministry or the labour headquarters will provide such people with remuneration, that is a salary in the amount of the minimum subsistence level, which currently stands at €274," stated Tomas, adding that the Labour Ministry has launched this programme for three months and it can be extended if necessary.