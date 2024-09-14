Mobile Flood Barrier Being Built between Slovak Town of Holic and Czech Town of Hodonin

Holic/Hodonin, September 14 (TASR) - Since 11 a.m. up to now, 23 members of the Fire and Rescue Corps (HaZZ) and 20 volunteer firefighters from towns and villages in the Zahorie area in western Slovakia have been building a mobile flood barrier on the bridge over the Morava River between the Slovak town of Holic and the Czech town of Hodonin.

The level of the Morava River is currently rising by approximately 10 centimetres per hour. In addition to building the barrier, firefighters are also carrying sandbags to the site. The adverse weather is compounded by a strong wind, which complicates the work.

Flood control module commander Juraj Jurdik of HaZZ has told TASR that the aluminium barrier is 1.3-metres high and will be some 400-metres long. This should be enough to prevent the water from overflowing. Firefighters will build the barrier for two more hours.

According to HaZZ, the further development will depend on the situation on the Morava River in the Czech mountains of Jeseniky and Beskydy.

