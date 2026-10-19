Mochovce Nuclear Power Plant: Fourth Unit Supplying Electricity to Grid

Mochovce, 19 October (TASR) - The fourth unit of the Mochovce nuclear power plant is supplying its first megawatt-hours of electricity after being connected to the grid on 15 October, thus making Slovakia self-sufficient in electricity generation, power utility Slovenske Elektrarne (SE) general director Branislav Strycek told a news conference in Mochovce (Nitra region) on Monday.

Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) noted that from 2027 onward, Slovakia will also be capable of exporting electricity in large volumes.

"We can talk about 400 to 500 megawatts that Slovakia will be able to supply to international markets, turning it into an energy powerhouse. Despite being a country with a small population, we have two nuclear power plants and a huge hydroelectric power plant in Gabcikovo, which is under full state control. And we'll become even stronger if we manage to build a new nuclear facility in Jaslovske Bohunice as scheduled," stressed Fico.

Economy Minister Denisa Sakova (Voice-SD) added that in addition to the new unit in Mochovce, Slovakia had a fully developed electricity transmission network and was interconnected with Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Ukraine.

"We have one of the cleanest energy mixes in the world, with roughly 85 percent of our energy already coming from decarbonized sources. We want the European Union to reward Slovakia for its responsible approach, so that businesses, industry and households could enjoy more affordable and cheaper electricity," said Sakova.

According to her, talks have already taken place with European Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jorgensen. "We want to open a debate on making the Modernisation Fund more efficient and flexible, with the European Commission allowing us to use EU funding under cohesion policy to support our industry and households in the future in terms of prices," she said.

The fourth unit of the Mochovce plant is currently undergoing several tests. "We've successfully completed the physical start-up tests. We're now carrying out power start-up tests. These tests are intended to help identify any potential discrepancies. I firmly believe that everything will turn out well and that permission will be granted for the fourth unit to enter trial operation," explained Nuclear Regulatory Authority (UJD) chair Marta Ziakova.

The fourth unit at the Mochovce power plant is currently operating at approximately 19 percent of its capacity. "If the upcoming tests are successful, we could reach 35 percent early next week, and continue increasing it from there. We expect to reach 100 percent capacity next year," added Strycek.