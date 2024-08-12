NDS Announces Tender for Turany-Hubova Motorway Section

Bratislava, August 12 (TASR) - The National Highway Company (NDS) on Monday announced a tender for the Turany-Hubova stretch (Zilina region) of the D1 motorway section, Transport Minister Jozef Raz (a Smer-SD nominee) told a news conference on the same day.

This is the final section of the D1 motorway between Bratislava and Kosice where construction hasn't yet been launched. The cost of its construction is estimated at €1.473 billion.

"I hope and believe that this tender will run smoothly, within the legal deadlines, and won't be the subject of many appeals and obstructions, as we often see in Slovakia," said Raz. A strategic investment certificate has been issued for the construction. The minister believes that the law will help this public procurement, as well as the subsequent proprietary settlement and permitting procedure. According to information published in the Public Procurement Bulletin, construction should take seven years.

The construction of the last missing, some 14-kilometre-long section will include two tunnels at a total length of almost 8.5 kilometres. The expected value of the order is €1.473 billion (ex-VAT). The tender winner must ensure the complete construction of the section, including both tunnels, 11 bridges, two intersections and a new highway administration and maintenance centre that will maintain this D1 motorway section.