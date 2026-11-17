Bratislava, 17 November (TASR) - At a rally held on Tuesday at SNP Square in Bratislava to mark the 37th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution, the opposition parties Progressive Slovakia (PS), the Christian Democratic Movement (KDH) and Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), along with extra-parliamentary Democrats and the Hungarian Alliance, called for an end to the government of Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD), saying that they want to defeat him in next year's general election.

Participants chanted slogans such as "Enough of Fico", "We won't give up our freedom", "There's strength in unity" and "We've had enough".

PS leader Michal Simecka praised the courage and hope of the people who took part in the Velvet Revolution 37 years ago. However, he said that freedom and democracy could not be taken for granted today either.

"Now is the time when we must do something for freedom and democracy. Because the three years of Fico's government have been terrible. They have destroyed the economy, destroyed culture, destroyed our reputation abroad, destroyed the rule of law and destroyed nature too," he said.

KDH Vice-chair Marian Caucik also recalled the events preceding the Velvet Revolution, stating that people fought for freedom, truth and justice. According to him, the values of November 1989 are once again in peril.

"We're seriously concerned that the current government is steering Slovakia in the wrong direction, towards weaker democracy and towards regimes from which we wanted to distance ourselves in November 1989," said Caucik.

SaS MP Vladimira Marcinkova voiced similar concerns, stating that the past era is closer than ever before. "Let's replace the communists in the European Parliament, let's replace the communists in Parliament, let's replace the communists in the government with democrats," she said.

Leader of the extra-parliamentary Democrats party Jaroslav Nad criticised the current government for its stance towards Russia and for casting doubt on the European Union and NATO. He also called on people to unite. "The only thing we need is to join forces for a better Slovakia," he said.

Extra-parliamentary Hungarian Alliance chair Laszlo Gubik stressed the importance of the Hungarian minority in bringing about change in Slovakia. "With us, by jingling their keys, people managed to bring down the communists, defeat [former prime minister] Vladimir Meciar and join Europe. And next year, when it comes to restoring the rule of law, reviving the country's economy and reaffirming our place in the European community, this can once again be achieved only with us," he said.