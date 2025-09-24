Opposition Slams Early End to Debate as Undemocratic and Arrogant

Bratislava, 24 September (TASR) – The opposition condemned the early termination of parliamentary debate on the consolidation bill, calling it a violation of basic democratic principles, an act of arrogance, and a display of dictatorial behaviour.



More than 40 MPs were still registered to speak when the debate was cut short on Wednesday.



This criticism was voiced by MPs Marian Viskupic (Freedom and Solidarity), Michal Sipos ('Slovakia'-For the People-Christian Union alliance), and Michal Simecka (Progressive Slovakia).



„The coalition once again shows it has no regard for basic democratic principles – that MPs should be able to speak, to debate," said Viskupic.

He noted that although MPs could submit amendments in writing, this was not how proper parliamentary debate should be conducted. „They simply cut off the discussion – this is the height of arrogance in its rawest form," he added.



„These are the manners of dictators and totalitarian regimes. When they don't want to listen to the opposition, they simply shut it down, close it off, slash the debate.

Legislators of Parliament, who were duly elected, are denied the opportunity to speak out against the impoverishment of the entire country," stressed Sipos.



Simecka pointed out that the coalition introduced the consolidation package late and argued that ending the debate violates fundamental parliamentary principles.

He expressed hope that after the bill is passed by Parliament, President Peter Pellegrini will return it for revision.

