OTS: Companies also help to aging actively

Bratislava October 25 (TASR/OTS) - EU Poultry, the largest processor of poultry and poultry products in Slovakia, has been involved in supporting vulnerable communities this year as well.



As part of its long-term commitment to social responsibility, the company became a proud partner of an exceptional event aimed at seniors – the 9th year of the SENIOR FRIENDLY 2024 award. The award ceremony was held on Friday, October 18, in the historic premises of the Zichy Palace in Bratislava. This prestigious social event annually honors personalities and organizations that significantly contribute to the support of the senior community in Slovakia.



One of the main awards, the "Eduard Kukan Award", was handed over by the CEO of EU Poultry, Dmytro Borodavka, to Professor Dušan Hamar, an important figure in Slovak medicine. Professor Hamar, a renowned sports physician and scientist, is Emeritus Professor in the Department of Biological and Medical Sciences. Among other things, his indelible contribution to seniors is the establishment of the Center for Active Aging at the Faculty of Physical Education and Sports of the Comenius University.



This center focuses on supporting active and healthy aging, offering seniors not only physical activities, but also educational programs focused on physical activity management in the home environment, nutrition and social activities. The programs of the Center for Active Aging contribute to improving the quality of life of seniors and support their independence.



"EU Poultry recognizes the importance of supporting those who need us the most, and seniors are one of these key groups. We are proud to be part of the SENIOR FRIENDLY event and in this way contribute to improving the lives of older people in Slovakia," said Dmytro Borodavka.



About EU Poultry s.r.o.

We are a Slovak company, a specialist in the processing and distribution of high-quality chicken meat and meat products. We supply products to 22 European countries. Annually, we process more than 40 thousand tons of poultry meat. In the year 2023, we achieved revenues of more than 158 million euros. Our production and storage facilities have been located near the village of Horné Saliby since 2017. We employ more than 300 people. We are a member of the Slovak Poultry Union. You can find EU Poultry s.r.o. at https://poultryeu.eu/ and also on social networks like. YouTube, Facebook and LinkedIn.



