OTS: EU Poultry is in the „Top seven“ largest food processors in Slovakia

Bratislava 25. july (TASR/OTS) - Slovak company EU Poultry s.r.o. published its economic results for 2023. With sales at the level of 158 million euros, it rose to the Top seven of the largest food processors in Slovakia.

Since most customers from the HORECA sector had closed operations during the pandemic, EU Poultry s.r.o. underwent a change in the production program and strategy. She focused more on retail. Thanks to this, and thanks to recognized quality certifications such as BRC GS for food safety, audits by the certification authority SGS and audits of multinational retail chains, it has opened its doors to the whole of Europe. It currently exports to 22 countries.

EU Poultry s.r.o. is a member of the Poultry Union of Slovakia and in 2023 became the largest poultry processor in Slovakia. The year-on-year increase in net turnover by almost 50%, i.e. to more than 158 million euros and the increase in net profit to more than 13 million euros, secured its place in the top seven of the largest food manufacturers in our country. Only two food companies achieved a higher net profit than EU Poultry for 2023, but they do not operate in the field of processing and selling meat products.

Production in the company EU Poultry s.r.o. in Horné Saliby near Galanta, where the company creates almost 300 jobs, is primarily intended for the demanding market of the European Union and Great Britain. More than 60% of the production consists of products with added value, such as chilled poultry meat or IQF (Individual Quick Freezing).

"We have been doing business in Slovakia for eight years and we are firmly determined to continue and develop our investment plans here. Our plans for the future are related to the construction of a new project in Bošany in the Partizánske district. We are planning to invest more than 48 million euros in the company and approximately 320 people will find work there," said Dmytro Borodavka, CEO and founder of EU Poultry s.r.o., who has been living in Slovakia with his family since 2016, adding: "We are part of the domestic business environment, but we also want to be part of society and communities. We are therefore involved in supporting meaningful events, professional events, the university sphere and non-profit organizations such as the APPA association or the Senior Friendly initiative."

About EU Poultry s.r.o.

We are a Slovak company, a specialist in the processing and distribution of high-quality chicken meat and meat products. We supply products to 22 European countries. Annually, we process more than 40 thousand tons of poultry meat. In the year 2023, we achieved revenues of more than 158 million euros. Our production and storage facilities have been located near the village of Horné Saliby since 2017. We creates almost 300 jobs. We are a member of the Slovak Poultry Union. You can find EU Poultry s.r.o. at https://poultryeu.eu/ and also on social networks like . YouTube, Facebook and LinkedIn .