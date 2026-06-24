OTS: Slovak company CNC was founded 35 years ago, stood at the birth of Slovak IT

Bratislava, 24 June (TASR/OTS)- The Slovak IT pioneer was founded back in 1991 and has now been acquired by the telecommunications company SWAN. CNC is simultaneously celebrating its 35th anniversary of active market presence. Throughout its history, the company created some of the first corporate networks, which enabled banking, insurance, energy, manufacturing, and commercial services that are now commonplace in the country today. It was also active at the beginnings of mobile services in Slovakia, and thanks to its network technologies, the fourth mobile operator in Slovakia, 4ka, was also created.

The little-known brand CNC stood at all significant changes in Slovak IT. The company was founded in 1991 in the former Czechoslovakia, originally under the name Computer & Network Consulting. The company operated with its headquarters in Bratislava and branches in Prešov, Topoľčany, and Prague, which allowed it to implement its projects across the entire territory of the ČSFR, and later in the independent Czech Republic and Slovakia. The Prague branch later became fully independent.

The onset of modern IT technologies brought a sharp increase in demand for corporate communication networks, which enabled not only work within a corporate LAN network but also batch or online data transfer between remote workplaces. As early as the mid-1990s, CNC became one of the first Slovak partners of EuroTel Bratislava – the Data Network Services Division.

In the years after the millennium, CNC became a leader in a new approach to providing telecommunication and residential services using cost-effective, modern wireless technologies and building broadband fiber-optic networks. It also stood behind the design and construction of the complex nationwide infrastructure and communication backbone of the SWAN company. In 2009, it launched the operation of the first private data center in Slovakia, PERPETUUS, utilizing high-availability solutions, components, and architectures.

Currently, CNC supplies IT infrastructure and cybersecurity services for the operation of major state and private systems. A closer connection with the parent company SWAN has also taken place. CNC employs an internal team of more than 50 specialists in the fields of design, implementation, and management of IT systems and information technology security, and achieves a stable annual turnover of approximately 10 million euros.